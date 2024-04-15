Rangers on the 'back foot' in title race - Foster

Rangers must win at Celtic Park to keep their title hopes alive after their defeat to Ross County, says former Ibrox defender Richard Foster.

Philippe Clement's side can cut the gap to their city rivals to one point when they play their game in hand at Dundee on Wednesday, before an Old Firm derby in the east end of Glasgow following the split.

"It's a huge surprise," Foster told BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"Obviously, you expect Rangers to go up there on the back of coming back into the Old Firm game, getting that point late on - you expect them to really kick into gear and go and win quite convincingly.

"But when I watched the game, the result wasn't a surprise because Ross County were the better side.

"Rangers really failed to deal with the front three of County on the break. And I thought it was a real poor performance for Rangers and one that I didn't expect.

"Now they need to go to Celtic Park and win. That's not something that's easy, not something that's been done by many.

"They've gone from being in control of the league title, they've now put themselves on the back foot."