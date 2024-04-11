Rangers take on the Athletics with series tied 1-1

Oakland Athletics (4-8, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (7-5, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (0-1, 8.68 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, two strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (0-0, 6.14 ERA, 2.46 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -185, Athletics +154; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Texas has a 5-4 record in home games and a 7-5 record overall. The Rangers have gone 3-0 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Oakland has a 3-2 record on the road and a 4-8 record overall. The Athletics have a 1-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has three doubles and a home run for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 14-for-41 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Zachary Gelof has two doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Athletics. JJ Bleday is 11-for-39 with a double, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .214 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Justin Foscue: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 15-Day IL (lat), Nate Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (neck), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Ryan Noda: day-to-day (hand), Brent Rooker: day-to-day (abdominal), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.