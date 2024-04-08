Rangers’ Artemi Panarin named NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Rangers winger Artemi Panarin continued his spectacular season as he was named among NHL’s Stars of the Week for the second time this year.

The Hart Trophy candidate was named the Third Star of the Week, behind Nikita Kucherov and Sidney Crosby, after helping the Rangers go 3-0-1 across four contests.

After putting up just one point to open the week in a loss to the Penguins, Panarin found the scorers sheet twice with a goal and another assist on Chris Kreider’s game-winning goal against the crosstown rival Devils.

The star winger again assisted Kreider’s go-ahead power-play goal against the Red Wings, before picking up three more helpers and another goal to close out the week Sunday night against the Canadiens.

Overall, Panarin ranked second in the NHL with eight points (two goals and six assists) during the week.

The 32-year-old remains among the league leaders with 46 goals, 69 assists, 115 points, 42 power-play points, and 286 shots on goal with just four games remaining.

"This isn't just a fluke, it's a really good one," Peter Laviolette said. "His stats over the past seven or eight years have been incredible. He's been an elite player offensively and this year has obviously been his best, but he's done a really good job for a really long time."

Panarin needs eight points down the stretch to tie Jaromir Jagr's single-season Rangers points record.