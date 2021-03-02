Rangers give update on Artemi Panarin; Kaapo Kakko to be removed from COVID list

Artemi Panarin celebrates while smiling near Rangers bench close crop

Rangers head coach David Quinn gave updates on three key Rangers on Tuesday.

Artemi Panarin, who took a leave of absence on Feb. 22 after the Rangers denied what they called a "fabricated" story out of Russia, has been active while on leave.

"I talk to Bread daily," Quinn said, per Vince Mercogliano of USA Today. "He has been doing some skating, so we’re just waiting day-to-day for the right time for him to come back."

Meanwhile, Kaapo Kakko is expected to come off the COVID-19 protocol list on Tuesday and start preparing for his return to games, Quinn said.

Kakko has been out since Feb. 20.

Filip Chytil, who has been out since the end of January, will be active for Tuesday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres.