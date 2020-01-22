Rangers' Panarin backs out of All-Star Game with injury

The Breadman will not be at All-Star Weekend. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire)

The 2020 All-Star Weekend will feature less bread but more grit.

New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin unfortunately has to pull out of the upcoming event due to a recent upper-body injury that he has been nursing for some time.

Unfortunately, due to injury, I can not take а part in All Star Game . Mr.Riziy really wish to be there! — Artemiy Panarin (@artemiypanarin) January 22, 2020

The 28-year-old missed Tuesday’s contest against the New York Islanders and will hopefully use the upcoming weekend off to return to full health and continue his MVP-calibre season.

Panarin has scored 26 goals and 68 points through just 47 games played this season and is fifth among scoring leaders in the NHL. This would have been the first All-Star appearance for the Russian winger.

Replacing him will be fellow Rangers teammate and potential trade bait, forward Chris Kreider.

#NHLAllStar Update: @NYRangers forward Chris Kreider will replace teammate Artemi Panarin at the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/XbWIeIuhJb — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 22, 2020

The 28-year-old pending UFA will be making his first appearance at All-Star Weekend, in possibly the few remaining weeks as a member of the only franchise he has known in his career.

Kreider has 17 goals and 32 points in 48 games this season.

