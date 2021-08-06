Rangers announce signings of Tim Gettinger, Adam Huska, Ty Ronning
The Rangers have announced the signings of restricted free agents Tim Gettinger, Adam Huska and Ty Ronning.
All three players agreed to one-year contracts with the team.
Gettinger, a 23-year-old forward, appeared in two games for the Rangers and 23 for the Hartford Wolf Pack last season. The Rangers' 2016 fifth-round draft pick scored nine goals and assisted on 10 for Hartford.
Huska, a 24-year-old goaltender, played 13 games last year for Hartford, where he posted a 9-4-0 record, a 2.70 GAA and a .890 save percentage. He was a seventh-round draft pick by the Rangers in 2015.
Ronning, another 23-year-old forward, skated in 18 games for the Wolf Pack in 2020-2021, scoring 10 goals and assisting on eight. He was tied for the team lead in goals and was third in points.