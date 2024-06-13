Rangers Announce Signing Of The AC Milan Defender: Should They Make Further Defensive Reinforcements?

After recent rumours in Foot Mercato, Rangers have officially announced the signing of Clinton Nsiala from AC Milan. The young centre-back, who has been scouted extensively of late, is also convinced by the project at Ibrox. His contract at San Siro is set to expire this summer and the Gers, therefore, have tied him down on a Bosman.

📝 #RangersFC are delighted to announce the pre-contract signing of Clinton Nsiala from @acmilan. Clinton will officially join the club on July 1 subject to international clearance and a successful work permit application. All the info 👇 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) June 10, 2024

Rangers did enough groundwork to get a nod over their fellow suitors, particularly after the failed saga of the Jose Cordoba transfer. The Panama centre-half joined Norwich City for €3.20m, however, the Light Blues have roped in a much cheaper yet exciting alternative to bolster the backline.

The 20-year-old former France U16 international progressed through CPB Bréquigny and Rennes academy before plying his trade to Milan in the summer of 2021. He appeared regularly for the Primavera and featured 43 times throughout the 2023-24 season.

Despite making it among the substitutes a few times, Nsiala has not been handed first-team experience by the Serie A side. He decided not to extend his contract and chose the Glasgow giants for senior minutes under the tutelage of Philippe Clement.

BAGNO A RIPOLI, ITALY – MAY 25: Matteo Zazza of SS Lazio U19 competes for the ball with Clinton Nsiala Makengo of AC Milan U19 during the Primavera 1 Final Four match between SS Lazio U19 and AC Milan U19 on May 25, 2024 in Bagno a Ripoli, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/AC Milan via Getty Images)

Why Rangers Must Opt For Further Defensive Reinforcements

Meanwhile, Rangers only clinched the League Cup silverware after a strenuous campaign. They lost both the Premiership and Scottish Cup to bitter rivals Celtic even though the latter struggled for form and dropped a few crucial points in the title race. Injuries to Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun and John Souttar decimated the Gers in the defensive third, also, the rumours of Goldson’s potential reunion with former boss Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq suggest the absolute necessity of further reinforcements before the next season kicks off.

Although Balogun has penned a one-year extension, the 36-year-old Nigerian should be considered a sporadic option. Ben Davies has not impressed much in his limited appearances and the manager must opt for another experienced central defensive option alongside Nsiala. Rangers also have Leon King who is rated highly at his boyhood club. However, he missed months of football last season after sustaining an ankle strain and it remains to be seen whether Clement prefers him over the Frenchman in the coming days.