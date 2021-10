Rangers announce opening night roster ahead of 2021-22 season opener

Adam Fox looking towards camera white uniforms

The Rangers have announced their roster ahead of opening night, which will be against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

In a bit of a surprise, Vitali Kravtsov was among the players assigned to Hartford of the AHL.

Along with Kravtsov, Morgan Barron and Greg McKegg were algo assigned to Hartford.

Here is the Rangers' full roster for opening night:



FORWARDS (13)

Artemi Panarin

Alexis Lafrenière

Julien Gauthier

Ryan Strome

Kevin Rooney

Chris Kreider

Barclay Goodrow

Kaapo Kakko

Dryden Hunt

Filip Chytil

Ryan Reaves

Sammy Blais

Mika Zibanejad

DEFENSEMEN (8)

Jarred Tinordi

Jacob Trouba

Patrik Nemeth

Adam Fox

Libor Hajek

Ryan Lindgren

Nils Lundkvist

K'Andre Miller

GOALTENDERS (2)

Igor Shesterkin

Alexandar Georgiev