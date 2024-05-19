Rangers and Angels meet with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Angels (17-29, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (24-23, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (1-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Rangers: Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 3.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -161, Angels +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Texas has a 12-12 record at home and a 24-23 record overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the AL.

Los Angeles is 11-13 on the road and 17-29 overall. The Angels have a 14-9 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Smith has a .277 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has 12 doubles, a triple and two home runs. Ezequiel Duran is 12-for-30 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Rengifo has seven doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI for the Angels. Jo Adell is 9-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .222 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Angels: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Evan Carter: day-to-day (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (viral infection), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.