Rangers among teams expressing interest in acquiring Trevor Zegras: report

The Anaheim Ducks are reportedly receiving many queries from interested parties to secure a trade for forward Trevor Zegras, and the Rangers are reportedly among the potential suitors.

There appears to be a robust market for the 23-year-old with seven other teams expressing “serious interest in Zegras,” according to The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta.

In addition to New York, the Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, Ottawa Senators, and Philadelphia Flyers are expressing interest and other teams could be in the mix, as well.

With the crowded market, Anaheim general manager Pat Verbeek has set a high price. And trade talks will likely "escalate" ahead of Friday's NHL Draft, per Pagnotta, but a deal might not be made this offseason. The report indicated the Ducks' GM could be playing some hardball and is not looking to move the forward at this time.

The Ducks had previously denied shopping the forward at the trade deadline after contract talks between the two sides kept Zegras out of training camp before the season. He ultimately signed a three-year, $17.25 million deal in early October just two weeks before the regular season opener, meaning he will not be a restricted free agent again until after the 2025-26 season.

Injuries, including a broken ankle, curtailed his 2023-24 campaign to just 31 games. He tallied six goals and nine assists with a minus-1 on the season, averaging 17:05 time on the ice. After returning from the ankle injury, Zegras did well to tally eight points over his final 10 games.

In his first 211 games over four seasons, since he was the 9th overall selection in the 2019 draft, Zegras has 154 points (55 goals and 99 assists) with a minus-40, while averaging 17:51 time on the ice. He made the NHL's all-rookie team his first full season in 2021-22, scoring 23 goals with 38 assists.