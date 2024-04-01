Rangers’ Alexis Lafreniere named NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Rangers winger Alexis Lafreniere has been on fire of late and he was just named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week to close out March.

The former first-round pick had gotten off to a bit of a slow start during his pro career, but he’s taken his game to another level this season playing alongside star forwards Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck.

Lafreniere’s been thriving on New York’s second line, producing career-best numbers, and that continued with this week's stellar performance.

The 22-year-old helped the Rangers push their winning streak to five games with a five-goal and two-assist showing, including his first hat trick five-point night in Saturday’s contest with the Coyotes.

Lafreniere has now produced a career-high 25 goals, five game-winning goals, 27 assists, 52 points, and 197 shots on goals through 74 games this season.

“I’m just always working hard and trying to get better every year,” the winger recently told reporters. “I’m playing my game right now and playing with confidence, that’s all I’m trying to do out there. We just have to keep playing the right way and keep things rolling.”

Lafreniere and the Rangers will look to keep things rolling when they take on the Penguins on Monday at Madison Square Garden.