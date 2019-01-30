Rangers take aim at rested Devils

The New York Rangers were victimized Tuesday by a New Jersey-born goalie. The Rangers will hope for better fortunes against the NHL's Garden State team Thursday, when they visit the New Jersey Devils in a battle of Metropolitan Division teams on the outside of the playoff picture.

The Rangers were off Wednesday after suffering a hard-luck loss Tuesday, when they fell 1-0 to the visiting Philadelphia Flyers. The Devils have been off since Monday, when they returned from the All-Star break by beating the host Pittsburgh Penguins, 6-3.

The loss Tuesday snapped a three-game winning streak for the Rangers, who appeared to be in pretty good shape when the little-used Anthony Stolarz, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a lower body injury, drew the start at goalie for the Flyers instead of red-hot rookie Carter Hart.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But Stolarz, who grew up about 35 miles away from Manhattan in Edison, N.J., made his homecoming a memorable one by stopping all 38 shots he faced to garner his second NHL shutout. His effort was particularly notable given Stolarz preserved that 1-0 lead for nearly 59 minutes.

"It's 1-0 (fewer than) two minutes into the game," Rangers head coach David Quinn said afterward. "But you don't give up another one the rest of the game, you feel like your chances are going to be pretty good. We just weren't able to capitalize on our chances."

The Devils were the beneficiary of a surprising performance in net Monday night, when Keith Kinkaid stopped 37 shots against the Penguins. The win was the first since Jan. 4 for Kinkaid, whose status as New Jersey's no. 1 goalie has been threatened by emerging rookie MacKenzie Blackwood.

Kinkaid said having more than a week off served as a chance for a mental reset.

Story continues

"A break -- a little extended break, too -- it's nice to refresh and not think about hockey," Kinkaid said following Monday's game. "Just focus on the things you need to do."

Kinkaid will be rewarded with a second straight start Thursday, when he will likely oppose Rangers No. 1 goalie Henrik Lundqvist, who sat out Tuesday's game in favor of backup Alexandar Georgiev. Lundqvist, who played in the All-Star Game last Saturday, hasn't been in net for New York since Jan. 19, when he earned the win by making 27 saves in a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins.

Lundqvist is 36-17-8 in 61 regular season appearances against the Devils. Kinkaid is 2-1-0 in four career games against the Rangers.

The Devils will be without defenseman Sami Vatanen, who suffered a concussion Monday when he absorbed a hit into the boards from Penguins center Derick Brassard. It is the second known concussion in the last year for Vatanen, who was also injured in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Tampa Bay Lightning in April.

--Field Level Media