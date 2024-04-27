Rangers aim to clinch first round series over the Capitals in game 4

New York Rangers (55-23-4, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (40-31-11, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -191, Capitals +159; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Rangers lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the Washington Capitals in game four. The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Rangers won the previous meeting 3-1.

Washington is 16-12-1 against the Metropolitan Division and 40-31-11 overall. The Capitals have gone 29-6-4 when scoring at least three goals.

New York has gone 55-23-4 overall with a 21-8-0 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Rangers have conceded 226 goals while scoring 278 for a +52 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Carlson has 10 goals and 42 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has scored 49 goals with 71 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has three goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Rangers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.3 penalties and 17.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Rasmus Sandin: day to day (upper body), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Nick Jensen: day to day (upper body), Ethan Bear: out (personal), Vincent Iorio: day to day (upper body), Trevor van Riemsdyk: day to day (upper-body).

Rangers: Blake Wheeler: out for season (lower-body), Filip Chytil: out for season (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.