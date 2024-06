The Rangers and forward Kaapo Kakko have agreed to a one-year contract worth $2.4 million, the team announced.

Selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Kakko recorded 13 goals to go along with six assists across 61 games during the 2023-24 season after having a career-high 18 goals and 22 assists in 2022-23.

The 23-year-old has played five seasons for the Blueshirts and in 300 games -- he has 57 goals and 60 assists.