Rangers’ Adam Fox ranks second on NHL Network’s Top 20 defensemen list

Oct 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) awaits a pass against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at Madison Square Garden. / Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Rangers star Adam Fox was unsurprisingly named the second best defensemen in hockey by NHL Network on their Top 20 list.



With his elite playmaking abilities, Fox has been a rock alongside Ryan Lindgren on the Rangers’ top defensive pairing and power play until since joining the team in 2020.

He's coming off another spectacular season on Broadway and climbs up two spots from last year's No. 4 ranking.

The 25-year-old was named a finalist for the Norris Trophy for the third consecutive year, finishing in second, only behind Erik Karlsson. He's just the fourth player in franchise history to be a finalist for the award at least twice.

Fox also made his second career All-Star game appearance alongside teammates Igor Shesterkin and Artemi Panarin. He averaged 24 minutes of ice time and finished with a new career-high of 12 goals.

Fox added 60 assists, 72 points, and was a stellar +28 across the full 82 game season. He dished out 28 of those assists with the man advantage and added one goal for a total of 29 PP points, which finished seventh on the team.



The Jericho, NY native joined Leech as just the second Rangers blueliner to register consecutive 70-point seasons, as well as the second-fastest defenseman in franchise history to accumulate 200 career points.

Fox just continues getting better and better and he figures to remain a steady presence for new head coach Peter Laviolette and the Blueshirts’ defense again this season.