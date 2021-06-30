Rangers' Adam Fox named 2020-21 Norris Trophy winner

Adam Fox looking towards camera white uniforms

Rangers defenseman Adam Fox was named the winner of Norris Trophy for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday evening.

Fox is the fourth Ranger to ever win the award, presented annually to the “defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position. He jones Doug Harvey (1961-62), Harry Howell (1966-67), and Brian Leetch (1991-92 and 1996-97).

Fox, who beat out fellow finalists Victor Hedman of Tampa Bay and Cale Makar of Colorado, also became just the second player in NHL history to win the trophy in one of his first two seasons, joining Bobby Orr (1967-68).

The 23-year-old scored five goals and added 42 assists this season in 55 games. He led all NHL defenseman in assists and tied for second in the league in power play points by a defenseman (23).