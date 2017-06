The Phillies announced on Tuesday afternoon that reliever Joely Rodriguez was traded to the Rangers for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The Phillies had designated Rodriguez for assignment last Wednesday.

Rodriguez, 25, looked good in a brief stint with the Phillies last season, but struggled mightily this season. He put up a 6.33 ERA with an 18/15 K/BB ratio over 27 innings of work.

Rodriguez will report to Triple-A Round Rock and serve as bullpen depth for the Rangers.

Follow @Baer_Bill