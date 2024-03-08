Rangers acquire defenseman Chad Ruhwedel from Penguins

The Rangers have acquired defenseman Chad Ruhwedel from the Pittsburgh Penguins, a move that will add more depth to an already-strong defensive unit.

In exchange for Ruhwedel, New York is sending a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft to Pittsburgh.

Ruhwedel, 33, has one goal and three assists in 47 games this season.

He is earning $800,000 this season, and is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the year.

The Rangers are set with their top six defensemen, with the pairings of Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren, K'Andre Miller and Jacob Trouba, and Braden Schneider and Erik Gustafsson.

BLUESHIRTS ALSO TRADE FOR PETAN

The Rangers acquired forward Nic Petan from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Turner Elson.

Petan, 28, has split this season between the Wild (six games) and their AHL affiliate.

He has played 108 career NHL games in parts of nine seasons for the Wild, Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Winnipeg Jets.