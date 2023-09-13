Rangers ace Max Scherzer expected to miss rest of regular season with shoulder strain, doubtful for playoffs

Max Scherzer #31 of the Texas Rangers has a muscle strain. (Photo by Tim Heitman/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Texas Rangers ace Max Scherzer isn't likely to pitch in the playoffs.

He is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a strained teres major, general manager Chris Young told reporters Wednesday. The teres major is a muscle in the shoulder that connects the scapula to the humerus.

This news comes a day after the 39-year-old exited his team's 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning due to a "right triceps spasm," according to ESPN.

Max Scherzer exits tonights game and heads up stairs with Rangers Athletic Trainer, Matt Lucero.

@Rangers | #StraightUpTX | 📺: BSSW pic.twitter.com/t6bz61Jf9P — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) September 13, 2023

The three-time Cy Young Award winner has gone 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA in eight starts and 45 innings since the club acquired him from the New York Mets on July 30. Scherzer recorded 53 strikeouts to 15 walks before sustaining the injury.

He was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 11th overall pick of the 2006 amateur draft before making his MLB debut in 2008. He's notched 448 starts, which ranks third among all active pitchers as he has been healthy for much of his long career.

Scherzer's track record of avoiding missing significant time was disrupted in 2022 when an oblique strain and subsequent irritation of that injury landed him on the injured list and limited him to 23 starts.

His current injury adds another blow to the Rangers, a team that has become quite familiar with losing crucial arms.

Corey Kluber suffered a similar injury during his flash with the Rangers in 2020. The three-time All-Star pitched in just one game for the team that season, an appearance that lasted just one inning.

Before the 2023 season, the Rangers signed former Mets ace Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million deal. He was limited to just six starts from deGrom before he underwent Tommy John surgery in June.

Scherzer was his replacement of sorts. He is signed through 2024, although the Rangers may not be able to place him back on top of the rotation in October. DeGrom is not expected to return until the second half of the 2024 season.

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery is listed as the Astros starting pitcher ahead of Wednesday's matchup in Canada, the third game of the series. But it's unclear who will assume the No. 1 spot.

Whoever is given the role will likely be put to the test against the Seattle Mariners, which are currently half a game behind the Rangers in the wild card race. The clubs will meet for the first of two series on Sept. 22.