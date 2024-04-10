Rangers accuse Dundee of 'unprofessionalism' after match postponed

Rangers are locked in a Scottish Premiership title battle with Celtic (Ian MacNicol)

Rangers accused Dundee of "negligence and unprofessionalism" on Wednesday after their Scottish Premiership match was postponed again due to a waterlogged pitch at Dens Park.

The game, which is likely to have a huge impact on the title race, has been rescheduled for April 17, with a 1900 GMT kick-off.

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) said there was an "ongoing disciplinary process" regarding pitch issues at Dundee's ground.

Referee Don Robertson passed the playing surface fit after a morning inspection but a further check failed following several hours of rain, with the decision to call off the game once more announced just before 1500 GMT.

TV footage showed the ball failing to bounce in certain areas after Robertson threw it into the air.

Rangers said the episode was "deeply embarrassing" and called for decisive action.

"The negligence and unprofessionalism demonstrated by Dundee Football Club, where they have repeatedly breached SPFL rules, continues to have a damaging effect on the top professional league in the country," the Glasgow giants said in a statement.

"Rangers expects the SPFL to take proportionate and decisive action in accordance with its rules, and the club will continue to make representations to them in the strongest possible manner," it added.

The postponement could delay the publication of the remaining Premiership fixtures as the 12-team league is due to split into two after this weekend's games.

Rangers are one point behind leaders Celtic following Sunday's thrilling 3-3 derby draw at Ibrox, and the Dundee match is Philippe Clement's side's game in hand over their city rivals.

Victory in the fixture, originally due to take place last month, would have taken Rangers two points clear at the summit, while a Dundee win would have clinched a top-six berth.

Calum Beattie, chief operating officer at the SPFL, said in a statement: "This decision gives this vital fixture the very best chance of being played in front of both sets of supporters and also gives us a week to finalise further contingency planning in the event that the weather unexpectedly deteriorates in the interim.

"There is currently an ongoing disciplinary process regarding pitch issues at Dens Park and the latest developments will form part of those enquiries."

