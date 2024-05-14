Rangers 5-2 Dundee: What the manager said

Dundee boss Tony Docherty told BBC Scotland: "First half we were outstanding, we were the better team and should've come in 2-0 up. We controlled the game out of possession and were clinical.

"We're a work in progress, very much so, but there have to be plaudits for the players, getting into the top six and the way we played here first half. There was a bit of naivety.

"People remember the way games finish, we need to remember what we did right. That's the yardstick for me next season.

"I know where we need to improve and we'll make sure we do that for next season."