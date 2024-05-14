Rangers 5-2 Dundee: What the manager said

Rangers manager Philippe Clement told BBC Sportsound: "After the disappointment of losing in the Old Firm, you need to bounce back fast. In the first half, we were not good enough without the ball. Second half, we were good both in and out [of possession].

"Then you see how good we can be, even though we were missing a lot of players. There's a resilience in this squad. We've been working on that a lot in the last couple of months.

"I was angry because they didn't reward themselves [in the first half]. I was very angry. We had good intentions with the ball and not enough without. We need to stand up and show more.

"We played good offensive, aggressive football in the second half. It's big lessons to take out of that and continue working on that in the next 10 days. We need to be more consistent next season, that aggression has to be there all the time, not just when I'm angry.

"The positive is that we've been training with a lot of players from the academy. Ross McCausland only trained with the first team five times last season. Robbie [Fraser], Cole [McKinnon], Johnly [Yfeko], they've trained for months with us now so they know what to do and it's more comfortable for them to come into the game. That was crucial today.

"If I look at where the club was six months ago, we are a lot further on now and we'll work hard to get the most out of these last two games."