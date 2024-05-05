Rangers 4-1 Kilmarnock: What the manager said

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes told BBC Scotland: "A lot of things transpired against us. The scoreline was pretty harsh on us. Early part of the game we showed what we've been this season. Vassell and Watkins were doing terrific.

"It wasn't as if Rangers were playing through us, it was their directness that was causing us problems.

"I think Joe Wright is extremely unlucky to concede a penalty and get a red card. If that's the rule that's the rule, but I thought it was extremely harsh on us.

"We'll move on quickly from this. Next Saturday we hope to make it a good day for us because we've had plenty of them this season."

McInnes says an injury to Brad Lyons "doesn't look good".