Rangers 4-1 Glasgow City: What the managers said

Rangers manager Jo Potter

"I thought we were dominant throughout, there was only really a moment where I can remember them having a real effort on goal and scoring [from it] which can be frustrating but the reaction to come out and produce that second half performance was very good from the players.

"I told the players that the moment they believe they're the best in the league it'll show and they certainly proved that in the second half."

Glasgow City manager Leanne Ross

"I'm really disappointed with the second half performance. We started quite well and then just collapsed. It wasn't good enough, not getting enough bodies back to support our teammates so we've got to be a lot better in those types of situations.

"It rocked us a wee bit when we lost Fi [Brown] really early on, she's a big loss to this team because of the quality and work rate she puts in. I thought we looked secure enough in the first half but the second half just isn't good enough at this level."