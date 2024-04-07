Rangers 3-3 Celtic: What Rodgers said

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers told BBC Scotland: "You expect some sort of reaction in the second half.

"I'm disappointed with the penalty. If you watch it back, I think the referee makes the right decision in the game. Ali[stair Johnston] makes a really good challenge. The player then simulates and goes over. He went over a few times in the game.

"It went against us and you expect a bit of pressure. We had to stand up and fight, We get the third goal, excellent from Ali. They then get a really good third goal.

"We're disappointed not to win, but to leave here with everything in our hands is what we wanted.

"We played with a calmness, really attacking with and without the ball. We made the crowd really edgy and that's what we want.

"We've played well, showed quality and heart in really tough conditions.

"To come here with no supporters, to show that mentality - you were never going to win anything today, but take it [the title race] in the right direction. There's still a lot to play for. There's a long way to go. We're in a really good position."