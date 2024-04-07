Rangers 3-3 Celtic: What did Old Firm fans make of derby draw?

A freak goal inside 30 seconds, contentious VAR calls and late drama that spilled over into a bit of pushing and shoving - safe to say there are plenty talking points following Sunday's Old Firm thriller.

And fans of both Rangers and Celtic have been in touch with their opinions...

Clement changes spark comeback

Rangers manager Philippe Clement says his side showed "real quality and personality" after starting the Old Firm in the "worst way" possible.

While the Ibrox fans will take satisfaction in the comeback, their thoughts are a mixed bag.

Steve: Clement celebrating a draw is disappointing. The momentum was swung by a decision we all know was dodgy. We shouldn't need to rely on that sort of thing.

Andy: Clement got his formation wrong at the start. Why Scott Wright is starting is beyond me.

Martin: Great comeback from the team but we never showed up in the first half. Unlucky to not to win. But still in a great position.

Mick: A very disappointing first half but you cannot fault the efforts to get something out of the game. Clement's subs worked wonders, so a point gained after the first-half horror show.

Robert: First half we were dreadful, but cannot complain about the second-half performance. Great to see Sima back for the run in.

David: Rangers were horrible in the first half but grinding out results like that is what makes champions.

David: Clement got the starting XI wrong. Silva, an absolute embarrassment. Left at 3-2. Can't drop any more points.

Stewart: Goldson is a liability. Why is he still playing every game?

Craig: Rangers went from down-and-out to showing they have the bottle to win this league.

JJ: Feels like a win for Rangers. Feared the worst at half-time, but a great second-half performance. Great advert for the Old Firm.

Dubious decisions won't cover Celtic cracks

The Celtic fans who got in touch were frustrated by a missed opportunity to go four points clear at the summit.

Robert: Celtic were brilliant in the first half, but needed to be more consistent and clinical in front of the goal. Second half they took their foot off the pedal and gave away a sloppy goal. They should have been out of sight.

Iaian: Celtic were very poor. Midfield was an embarrassment. Strikers can't hold up a ball. Lax passing and lazy defending. If not for Carter-Vickers, Celtic lose by two.

Benny: Rangers' dubious penalty changed the game. Disappointed we never won as the first half was fantastic, but again we can't deliver a 90-minute performance. Sat too deep in the second half and invited Rangers to come at us.

Sam: Celtic squandered a 2-0 lead and an opportunity to go four points ahead. Bringing Callum McGregor back too early has cost them and I'd be surprised if Celtic have any chance of winning the league now.

Paul: Celtic were cheated out of a win by simulation and the Rangers manager thinks that is okay. Played them off the park at their home ground with no away support.

Max: Celtic were in the ascendancy, 2-0 up and sitting relatively comfortably. The momentum shift came, but Rangers didn't have to earn it. Celtic didn't have to lose it.

Adam: Regardless of what team you support, diving, play-acting and VAR is ruining our game.

Joe: Phenomenal first half from Celtic but far too passive in the second. Still all to play for but feels like two points dropped from Celtic in a game that should have been wrapped up by the half-time whistle.

Gogsy: Celtic committed 23 fouls, which is a high number. Rangers conceded only 10. The tactical fouling worked well in the first half, but when it reduced in the second, Rangers built momentum and were able to twice come from behind.

Mark: We are a bit disappointed with a draw and they are happy. Just shows they know we are a better team and probably feel they got away with one today. Win six games and we win the league. Simple as that.

