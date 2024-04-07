Rangers 3-3 Celtic: What Clement said

Rangers manager Phillipe Clement tells BBC Scotland: "I don't know if it was classic but my boys did something special today. It was the worst way to start the game.

"We show our real quality and personality. We get a well-deserved point. We are more the winners of the day. Everybody sees this team is totally different from five months ago. It could have been more, but I think the result is also good.

"They took the message [at half-time] in the best way they can and showed who they really are in the second half. We showed a lot of power, resilience, personality and mentality. There's a lot of positives.

"We showed we deserve where we are in the league, we need to be at the top.

"It was important to have Abdallah Sima back. I'm happy with what he could give today. Rabbi [Matondo], we've been working a lot on these actions and having more control in his finishes. I'm really proud of him, and the whole team.

"I think the evolution they've made in the last five months is quite exceptional. We're in the place we want to be. We managed to change the scenario in a really good way.

"It's the form of potential champions, but we have a tough challenger. It's good for Scottish football to have two teams with this quality."