Rangers 3-3 Celtic: Analysis

Where do you begin? An Old Firm derby for the ages.

At the break, those Rangers fans were watching a repeat of their most-watched horror movie.

Celtic asserted their derby dominance and were everyone's safe bet for the title when both sides headed down the tunnel at the interval.

But Clement has instilled a resilient mentality in this Rangers side, which was needed firstly to come from two down, then required again just a minute later when Idah drilled in.

Rangers will reclaim top spot by winning their game in hand at Dundee on Wednesday, so naturally there will still be talk of pendulums swinging and momentum shifting in the aftermath of this one.

But that fixture only highlights the unpredictability of this title race. Strapping yourself in tight may be the best advice.