Rangers 2024 trade deadline buzz: Sean Monahan could be on the radar

Here's the latest Rangers news and buzz ahead of the March 8 NHL trade deadline...

Jan. 30, 9:56 a.m.

With the Rangers possibly in need of two centers due to Filip Chytil being out for the season, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet said "one of the teams that people are looking at," regarding Montreal Canadiens center Sean Monahan, is New York.



"I do think a number of teams are wondering if Monahan is on the Rangers' radar," Friedman noted.

However, Friedman added that there is "no love lost" between the front offices of the Rangers and Canadiens, which could possibly add a wrinkle to any potential deal.

Monahan, 29, is having a strong season, with 13 goals and 22 assists in 49 games for a Canadiens team that appears destined to miss the playoffs.

He has scored 27 or more goals five times during his nine-year NHL career and has bounced back nicely following groin surgery that ended his 2022-23 campaign.

Monahan is earning just $1.985 million this season and will be an unrestricted free agent after the year.