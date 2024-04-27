Rangers 2-0 Celtic: Analysis

A game that promised so much didn't really deliver. Until the final five minutes or so.

Matches between the two have been ferocious and frantic. In the Hampden sun, it was flat.

A staggering 294 goals had been scored between the pair in domestic competitions this season before today. But it took for over an hour to register a shot on target.

Rangers looked the more comfortable. Passes were strung together and forward runs were made. While that's not exactly impressive, their evident togetherness and desire was.

Jo Potter's side were first to everything, and perhaps that was the biggest difference. They know how to win in an ugly affair.

The scoreline doesn't suggest it, but they were forced to huff and puff against Hibs in their quarter-final, before four late goals made for a pretty 6-2 scoreline.

Winning 2-0 today is certainly a fairer reflection for a side who simply wanted it more. Cornet's header was sublime, while Howat's loft was lovely.

Rangers really didn't want extra-time, Celtic would have taken it to drag the day on.