Rangers 0-0 Celtic: What the managers said

Rangers head coach Jo Potter: "We needed to win, a draw isn’t really good enough for us. The goal difference is essentially a point for them, which is why we knew the win was more important for us than them.

"This game probably won’t just decide the title.

"We just need to make sure we’re doing our business at our end and hope for the best at the other."

Celtic head coach Elena Sadiku: “It’s a better result for us because we are still top of the league and we have the goal difference.

“This was the game that they could have felt the pressure but the players just need to remember that they have done the good [work] and we just need to keep going and trust ourselves that we can do it."