Rangers 0-0 Celtic: Analysis

Elena Sadiku stuck with the same side that drew with Glasgow City in midweek after noting how much more recognisable her team were in comparison to the performance against Rangers at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

While that may have been the case, in the past three games the Swede must be slightly concerned that the zip and freedom synonymous with the league leaders has fizzled out.

Since returning from injury, Amy Gallacher has cut a frustrated figure and has not looked like the effective creator providing wonderful assists just a matter of weeks ago.

It's a bit congested up top for Celtic at times, having lost the fluency and rhythm that allowed for some captivating interchanges earlier in the season.

But the same could be said for Rangers. So far, PFA Scotland SWPL manager of the year Potter has managed her four frighteningly talented strikers to a tee, but Kirsty Howat, Rio Hardy and Lizzie Arnot were noticeably quiet, with Jane Ross off the bench in the second period.

Rangers registered just one shot on target and even that came deep into the game.