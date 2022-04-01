Ranger Suarez debuts, Alec Bohm homers, Phillies’ bench takes shape

Suarez debuts, Bohm homers, Phillies’ bench takes shape originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

SARASOTA, Fla. – A week before opening day, the Phillies’ starting pitching rotation is slowly coming together.

Ranger Suarez pitched his first competitive innings of the spring in a 3-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday afternoon.

Zack Wheeler will do so Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin.

Both pitchers had been slowed early in camp, Suarez by a visa issue, Wheeler by a flu bug and a go-slow approach after a heavy workload last season.

Now it appears to be all systems go for the two pitchers, who, if the Phillies had managed to get into the playoffs last season, probably would have started the first two games.

Wheeler had a career-best 2.78 ERA, led the National League with 247 strikeouts and was runner-up to Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes for the Cy Young Award.

Suarez filled three roles – long man, closer and starter – for the Phils in 2021 and excelled in all of them. As a starter, he had a 1.51 ERA in 12 outings.

In normal times, Wheeler and Suarez might have gone 1-2 in the Phillies’ season-opening rotation. Because they are behind this spring, they line up to start Games 4 and 5. Those starts will likely be abbreviated because neither pitcher will have built a normal spring workload.

Suarez threw 35 pitches in two innings Friday. That’s probably a reasonable template for Wheeler on Saturday. Suarez will get one more outing on Wednesday, the team’s final day in Florida, to get his pitch count to 50 or so. The Phils will have to find a way to have Wheeler face hitters on Thursday, the day before the opener, as he continues to build.

Because Suarez and Wheeler will be on a short leash in their first start or two, the Phillies will have multi-inning relievers ready to go after them. That group includes Bailey Falter, Nick Nelson and Cristopher Sanchez. Rosters will be expanded to 28 players for the first three weeks of the season. On Friday, manager Joe Girardi said the Phils could open the season with as many as 16 pitchers, 11 of which would be relievers. Girardi hinted that the depth would be needed because relievers haven’t been able to work back-to-back days because of the shortened spring.

A 16-man pitching staff would mean the Phillies would go with just a three-man bench out of the gate. There’s not much mystery in that group. Garrett Stubbs is the backup catcher. Versatile Johan Camargo can play every infield position. With the team likely to give Matt Vierling a good look in center field, Mickey Moniak lines up to be the fifth outfielder until Odubel Herrera is ready.

Third base remains the only opening in the regular lineup with Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm battling it out. One will stay, the other will likely go to Triple A. Girardi indicated that final roster decisions could go until the team breaks camp Wednesday.

Bohm got a look at the position Friday and clubbed a home run to left-center in his first at-bat. Later, he had an infield hit. He is 5 for 25 on the spring while Stott is 12 for 23.

Bohm has been working with hitting coach Kevin Long on shortening his stride. He racked up 14 at-bats at the minor-league complex on Wednesday and Thursday. His home run against Jordan Lyles on Friday was produced with a beautiful swing on a 3-1 fastball.

One good day might not be enough for Bohm to land on the roster ahead of Stott, but one never knows until the final decision is made.

“He has a good swing,” Girardi said of Bohm. “We believe he’s really going to hit. He’s just cleaning up a few things. It happens. It happens to hitters who’ve had a lot of success over time. Sometimes they get a little off and you’ve got to clean ‘em up.”

Suarez allowed two hits (one of which was a homer) and two runs in two innings of work. He walked two and struck out three.

“For the first time out, I thought it was good,” he said afterward.

One more and then it's go-time for the left-hander.