Ranger Road helps disabled Veterans get Behind the Wheel

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Disabled veterans can now get a chance to drive a race car, thanks to a new program.

Ranger Road Motors is a motor sports group that puts veterans and first responders of all abilities on, in, or around race cars to compete or just to have fun.

Terry Iffert served in the military for 20 years and is one of the people the program has benefited.

“It’s a cool way to kind of like do like my shirt says in lieu of therapy. Let’s go out and do some racing,” Iffert said.

Founded six years ago by Jay St. Claire and Jeff Langston, the program helps veterans move from the military to civilian life.

“It was really hard for most of us to do that, so it’s really cool because we have civilians that are involved with Ranger Road and us veterans so that kind of bridges the gap to get back into the mainstream of life,” Iffert added.

The program is based in California and veterans race in different areas across the West Coast, including the famous Sonoma Raceway. Each car is made so that people with disabilities can drive and get in and out.

“It’s impacted me tremendously because for number one I’ve always wanted to race like I said, and like I said, before the camaraderie of being around other military people that can understand things that we’ve all gone through and being able to be there for one another with one another.

Iffert is the only woman in the motor sports group and hopes more women will join her.

“We would love for veterans to come out and have fun with us whether you’re adapted to civility or any other type of disability or you just want to come out and have fun. You know you don’t have to have a disability to be out there.”

To learn more about the program, visit https://rangerroad.org/pages/ranger-road-motors-2 for more information.

