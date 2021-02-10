Will rangefinders, GPS devices speed up play in golf? One PGA Tour pro says, ‘(expletive) no’

On Tuesday the PGA of America made a major announcement that sent the golf world into a bit of a frenzy.

Beginning this year, the organization will become the first major body in the game to allow the use of distance-measuring devices, such as laser rangefinders and GSP systems, at its three major events: the PGA Championship, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

PGA of America president Jim Richerson said, “We’re always interested in methods that may help improve the flow of play during our Championships,” with the idea that players and caddies can find their yardages faster, thus speeding up the pace of play.

Makes sense, right? Not to one PGA Tour pro.

Where is f**k no? https://t.co/U312wZsXDV — Byeong Hun An (@ByeongHunAn) February 9, 2021

Tell us how you really feel.

Byeong Hun An, also known as Ben An, became the youngest player to ever win the U.S. Amateur in 2009 at 17 years old. Now 29, An is still looking for his first PGA Tour win, but has found success on the European Tour. The South Korean, who currently resides in Orlando, won the 2015 BMW PGA Championship and was named the Tour’s Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year in 2016.

Will Zalatoris had an opposing view ahead of this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

“You know, I think hopefully it speeds up the game. I know that that’s been a big topic of conversation for a long time. Monday qualifiers have been doing it for a couple years now, we’re able to have range finders. So I don’t see a down side to it,” said Zalatoris. “I’m hoping it helps, I’m all for whatever makes the game faster. I don’t really see a down side to it.”

So, who’s right? Only time will tell.