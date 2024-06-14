Range Riders cruise past Voyagers

Jun. 14—GREAT FALLS — Mason Dinesen went 4-5 and drove in a pair of runs as the Glacier Range Riders took a commanding 18-3 victory over the Great Falls Voyagers Thursday.

Dinesen also crossed home plate five times himself, including a two run homer that came during Glacier's nine-run ninth inning.

Ajay Sczepkowki also went yard during the ninth inning, hitting a grand slam to left field to make it a 17-3 ball game.

The Range Riders (13-8) took control of the game in the seventh, scoring five runs — including a pair of RBI doubles by Christian Kirtley and Chad Castillo.

Nick Zegna (2-1) picked up the win for Glacier, throwing five innings. He allowed three runs on six hits and struck out seven.

Nate Madej started for the Voyagers (4-17), allowing three runs on three hits in 5 1-3 innings. He fanned five and walked four.

Shandon Herrera (0-2) is credited with the loss in relief, allowing five runs in 2-3 innings.

Xane Washington drove in a pair of runs for Great Falls, while Ryan Major doubled and tripled.

Glacier 010 102 509 — 18 17 0

Great Falls 001 020 000 — 3 8 3

Nick Zegna, Aiden McEvoy (6), Montana Quigley (7), Joe McLaughlin (9) and Jerome Huntzinger, Freddy Guilamo. Nate Madej, Shandon Herrera (6), Nolan LaMere (7), Nico Felber (8), Frank Podkul (9) and Antonio Fernandez.

GLACIER — Andy Atwood 1-4, Chad Castillo 2-6, Christian Kirtley 2-4, Mason Dinesen 4-5, John Daly 0-3, Blaze O'Saben 2-5, Jerome Huntzinger 1-2, Freddy Guilamo 1-1, Ajay Scepkowski 3-6, Joe McLaughlin 1-5.

GREAT FALLS — Xane Washington 1-3, Caleb Turner 0-0, Mahki Backstrom 0-2, Marcos Castillo 0-2, Jack Lynch 0-4, Kody Putnam 1-3, Freddy Rojas Jr. 0-4, Hylan Hall 2-4, Antonio Fernandez 2-4, Ryan Major 2-4, Frank Podkul 0-3.

2B — Castillo 2, Kirtley, O'Saben, Major. 3B — Major. HR — Dinesen, Sczepkowski. RBIs — Sczepkowski 4, Daly 3, Dinesen 2, Castillo, Kirtley, O'Saben, Guilamo, McLaughlin, Washington 2, Major.