Randy Sanders announces retirement from football

Dan Harralson
·1 min read
East Tennessee State head coach Randy Sanders announced his retirement from football on Monday.

Sanders served as East Tennessee State’s head coach from 2018-21, compiling a 26–16 record. He played quarterback at Tennessee and served as an assistant coach for the Vols from 1989-2005.

“I want to thank Dr. Brian Noland and Scott Carter for giving me the opportunity to lead the ETSU football program,” Sanders said. “This wasn’t an easy decision. I have been fortunate to coach football for over 30 years, and I’ve really enjoyed my time at ETSU, but I am ready for the next chapter.

“I am looking forward to spending time with my family and being around my grandchildren. I will forever be a Buccaneer and I am grateful for all the friendships I have made during my time at ETSU.”

