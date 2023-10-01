Randy Peterson's thoughts from Iowa State's 50-20 loss at Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – Oklahoma beating Iowa State Saturday night wasn’t surprising. The headscratcher about the 14th-ranked Sooners’ 50-20 victory was the defense.

We knew Jon Heacock’s guys were facing one of the Big 12’s finest quarterbacks, but is Dillon Gabriel really that good? That’s a big yes, by the way.

On this evening when Iowa State’s records fell to 1-1 in the conference and 2-3 overall, he was so good that he dominated what’s generally been considered a very good secondary.

Oklahoma's very good receivers repeatedly got open. Gabriel repeatedly found them, and he made it look easy, especially during a first half when the Sooners took a 40-20 lead. You have to go all the way back to 2010 for the last time an Iowa State opponent hung 40 or more on the Cyclones in a half. It happened during Utah’s 68-27 victory in Ames – when the Utes scored 41.

The redshirt senior who multiple mock drafts peg as a first- or second-round NFL draft selection, led the first-half onslaught with 13 of 20 accuracy for a whopping 246 yards and two touchdowns. He finished 26 of 39 for 366 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Another 32 passing yards before halftime and the lefty would have eclipsed more passing yards in a half than any of Iowa State’s four opponents had in an entire game this season. Yeah, he was good on this night. He was very good.

He’d upped his game total to 317 yards after a fourth-down, 41-yard passing play that included no Cyclones pressure, and even worse tackling after Jayden Gibson caught the medium-range pass that made it 47-20 Sooners.

Running back Abu Sama continues to trend positively

The true freshman from Southeast Polk broke a 39-yard run between the tackles during a first-quarter drive that ended with a Chase Contrarez field goal. Later in the first half, Sama had a 17-yard run around end, proving that if you can get him in space, he’ll produce. He finished with 67 yards on seven carries.

At one point during the first half, the Cyclones were averaging 8 yards a rush, incredible for a team that came into the game averaging just 2.9 yards per running play.

Iowa State’s rushing game improved from the previous four games, finishing with 150 yards on the ground. That’s partly because the offensive line continues to show improvement, and partly because when you open up the offense with passes, it also opens rushing lanes for the backs.

Once quarterback Rocco Becht settled down after an interception (which was returned for a touchdown), he scrambled for 14 yards and Cartevious Norton rushed for 20 on the next play. One unplanned rush, one planned and they were part of a possession that ended with Becht and Jaylin Noel combining on a 51-yard touchdown passing play.

Iowa State’s defense gave up many long passes to wide-open receivers

There were long(ish) completions of 54, 49 and 39 yards in the first half. Shorter passes also were undefended.

That’s not been the Cyclones’ defensive DNA. That’s either a fact of life facing one of the Big 12’s best quarterbacks throwing to one of the conference’s most talented array of receivers – or just a problem.

I’m leaning toward Saturday being a one-off situation. And luckily for the Cyclones, they’ll face only a few more quarterbacks with Gabriel-like ability.

As well as Iowa State played at times, especially early during Saturday’s game, there’s still considerable work to be done.

Oklahoma blocking Tyler Perkins’ punt at the Cyclones’ goal line in the second quarter was inexcusable, especially considering no one even touched the Sooners’ Peyton Bowen. The ball bounced out of the end zone, for a safety.

And that pick-six Becht threw on the game’s third play? It’s not like Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman made a highlight-reel play on the ball. Becht was pressured, and probably should have thrown it away, but you know what they say about hindsight.

And for those keeping score, Iowa State gave up two pick-sixes during this ambitious 2-3 month of September.

More mistakes happened during Oklahoma’s final scoring drive of the first half – two holding penalties and a pass interference when the Sooners had the ball first-and-goal from the 6-yard line.

Iowa State-Oklahoma: an NFL quarterback primer

Gabriel will be a high NFL draft selection, mock selections indicate. First round. Second round. He’ll be a pro, which fits the mold of this Iowa State-Oklahoma game.

On the Sooners’ side, it’s been Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts and eventually Gabriel and Caleb Williams, who transferred to USC. The Cyclones have Brock Purdy, and it’s too soon to know if Becht fits into this category.

“(Dillon) is a kid with elite precision,” Campbell said. “He knows what the answers are; he’s almost the offensive coordinator at times on the football field.”

Saturday, he was all that and more.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

