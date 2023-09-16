Randy Peterson's thoughts on Iowa State football's head-scratching loss at Ohio Saturday

ATHENS, Ohio – Saturday’s Iowa State football game against Ohio wasn’t one of the crisper Matt Campbell has coached in the past few seasons. To be quite honest, the 10-7 loss against Ohio was downright head-scratching.

From the way the Cyclones’ offensive line played, to the very questionable 37-yard field-goal attempt refs ruled Chase Contrarez missed (TV replays suggested otherwise) – this was an Iowa State game that included more bad Cyclone plays than good. It was an Iowa State game that Matt Campbell called a "must have."

With nine Big 12 Conference games left, and with the way the 1-2 team is playing, where are five more victories that would mean a return to bowl qualification?

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht, center, tries to get past Ohio defenders during Saturday's game in Athens, Ohio.

Oklahoma State next Saturday at 3 p.m. at Jack Trice Stadium?

Not unless the offensive line gets better, because Saturday that was among the biggest problems in a less-than-full Peden Stadium (24,000 capacity).

Instant analysis: Iowa State football finds itself in early crisis with loss to Ohio

From an offensive perspective, let’s look at the first half … Iowa State’s worst in recent memory

Eight rushing yards on 12 rushes. Longest rush? A four-yarder by quarterback Rocco Becht. Average yards per rush? Zero-point-seven, and ... oh my. For the first time since a 23-21 loss at Baylor in 2019, Iowa State didn’t score a first-half point. That’s 49 consecutive games.

Who was Saturday’s halftime rushing leader? That was Becht, with 12 yards. Cartevious Norton was next with five, while Abu Sama lost 5 yards on three first-half carries.

Where does the buck stop?

Again, the offensive line. That’s been a program problem for a few seasons. Saturday, at least in the first half, Ohio’s defensive front was dominant.

And the second half – it started just as bad

Myles Purchase returned the halftime kickoff to Iowa State’s 43-yard line, but the nice run was negated by Easton Dean’s holding penalty. Instead of starting the third quarter near mid-field, it was first down at the Cyclones’ 20-yard line, and things got worse.

On the ensuing possession, Becht threw where Jayden Higgins was supposed to be. He wasn’t there, after falling down, and the pass was intercepted.

An Ohio drive that started at the Cyclones’ 23 ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Sam Wiglusz, who was standing alone in the middle of the end zone.

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht passes against Ohio on Saturday in the Cyclones' 10-7 loss.

A defensive breakdown? Receivers initially were covered. Wiglusz broke his route as quarterback Kurtis Rourke eluded pressure while searching for a receiver.

Plays like that haven’t often happened for this strong Cyclones defense.

Cyclones missed two field-goal attempts, officially

Chase Contrarez missed field-goal tries of 47 and 37 yards (after making a 56-yarder in the Northern Iowa season opener). The 37-yarder was questionable, based on what we saw on TV replays. Other than that, the special teams played OK.

Rarely did Ohio have good field position, either after a kickoff or after a punt. Return yards were minimal. An above-solid day for those units, for sure.

The first drive started at the 16-yard line after Ohio’s returner ran into a wall of Cyclones covering Keegan Shackford’s kickoff.

A Tyler Perkins punt went out of bounds at the 3-yard line. Ohio had a negative return after fielding a 50-yard Perkins punt.

The job new special teams coach Jordan Langs is doing is applaudable. Now, if Iowa State can become more reliable on field-goal attempts in close games.

Iowa State running back Cartevious Norton (5) runs the ball against Ohio defensive tackle Tristan Cox during the first quarter of Saturday's game.

Saturday was like comin’ home for some Cyclones

Iowa State was well-repped in the quaint stadium Saturday afternoon. My guess would be 1,500 Iowa Staters throughout the stadium, and that included 50 or so from the Jarrod Hufford support group.

The senior lineman is from Newark, Ohio, 67 miles from the site of Saturday’s game.

“And that’s not even included the number of people that have bought their own tickets,” Hufford said last week.

Campbell is from Massilon, Ohio. Ohioans on his staff include Jon Heacock from Beloit and Tyson Veidt from Logan.

“The game is still the most important,” Heacock said. “All our family would tell you that."

Airing it out? In comparison, yes

You’ve been asking about downfield passes from Becht. Well, there actually was one during the first quarter – Becht’s third-and-6, 45-yarder to Aidan Bitter.

That was the longest passing play this season – longer than the 38-yard catch-and-run by Ben Brahmer against Northern Iowa. Saturday’s completion to Bitter wasn’t mid-range. It falls into the long-pass category.

Becht also had long-range completions in the fourth quarter. There's promise in those plays, at least from watching Saturday.

Iowa State food poisoning?

ESPN reported that a handful of Cyclones had come down with a stomach ailment overnight.

Receiver Jaylin Noel didn’t play, and neither did linebacker Gerry Vaughn. Both made the trip.

Running back Eli Sanders didn’t make the trip, presumably because of the injury he suffered in the opener against Northern Iowa.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, and on X @RandyPete

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State football unable to generate offense in loss at Ohio