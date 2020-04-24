Randy Owen to perform Talladega Pro Invitational Series pre-race concert

Country Music Hall of Fame singer Randy Owen of the American country and southern rock supergroup, ALABAMA, will perform a virtual pre-race concert Sunday before the fifth eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race. Owen will join one of NASCAR‘s preeminent car owners and a NASCAR Hall of Famer, Richard Childress, as well as NASCAR.com host Alex Weaver for the online event.

ALABAMA became country music‘s first-ever superstar band. The group has had an astounding 43 No. 1 singles, 21 of them in a row, and sold more than 80 million records worldwide. Owen and the band have been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and boast stars on Hollywood‘s Walk of Fame.

Owen will perform and chat about the upcoming GEICO 70 at the virtual Talladega Superspeedway. The race, which is set to air at 1 p.m. ET on FOX (where available), FS1 and the FOX Sports App, will feature some of NASCAR‘s biggest names in action.

Owen joins the list of virtual pre-race acts since the Pro Invitational Series was conceived and developed in advance of the Dixie Vodka 150 on March 22 at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. Tim Dugger, Cole Swindell and Justin Moore have all played a virtual pre-race show for the iRacing events. Last week, Cody Cannon of the band Whiskey Myers took over the musical entertainment reins.

Fans can catch the virtual pre-race concert Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NASCAR‘s YouTube and Facebook channels.