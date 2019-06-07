Randy Mueller to work for Houston XFL franchise

The Houston franchise of the XFL has added some NFL experience.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, former Dolphins and Saints General Manager Randy Mueller has been named director of player personnel.

Mueller was working for the Salt Lake Stallions of the AAF when that league folded.

His last NFL job was an 11-year stint with the Chargers. He was named Sporting News NFL executive of the year in 2000 after his first year with the Saints.

In Houston, he’ll work alongside head coach June Jones. The team has also hired Will Lewis as assistant personnel director.