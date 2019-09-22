Randy Moss wonders who's holding Antonio Brown accountable for actions

Randy Moss, like Antonio Brown, was a superstar wide receiver who played for the Raiders and New England Patriots. Moss, unlike Brown, lasted much longer than one game in both stops.

Brown tried to follow in Moss' footsteps with a move from Oakland to Foxboro, although his was far more expedited after not playing a single game in silver and black. Moss enjoyed one of the greatest seasons by a receiver in NFL history in 2007 while catching passes from Tom Brady, and he ultimately had 259 catches from 3,904 yards and 50 touchdowns in four seasons in New England.

Two weeks after Brown joined the Patriots, New England cut him following a stretch in which he was accused of sexual assault in a federal lawsuit in Florida and sending threatening text messages to a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

When the 31-year-old tried to tweet through it, sharing his intention to never play in the NFL again during a Sunday morning tweet-storm, Moss had simple advice for Brown on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown."

"I've been saying for the last couple of months about (him) just shutting up and playing football," Brown said Sunday. "And now, you're here at home, tweeting on Sunday. That's our day to go out there and do what we love to do."

Moss told ESPN's Adam Schefter last week that Brown had reached out to ask the Hall of Famer about playing for the Patriots. His message at the time struck a similar tone, saying that "magic is going to happen" if Brown could "get up there and focus."

The magic didn't last long in New England after Brown sent threatening text messages to an artist who was the subject of a Sports Illustrated story earlier last week. The artist alleged that Brown had walked up to her wearing only a hand cloth over his penis as he spoke to her. Those text messages reportedly upset Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Brown was released after Kraft spoke with New England coach Bill Belichick.

In each of his three NFL stops, Brown has worn out his welcome in increasingly quick fashion. His relationship with Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger turned icy, and the Steelers traded him to the Raiders. Fines over a confrontation with Oakland general manager Mike Mayock prompted the Raiders to void Brown's contract -- and for him to ask for his release. The last troubling allegation proved to be one too many for the Patriots, and now Brown is out of work.

"Now out of all three of those places you've been, up to today, where is the accountability for his actions," Moss asked. " ... I'm speaking from a teammate [perspective] -- I would not want to come in on Sunday or come in during the week and not focus on the game of football. And now that he doesn't have football, the people around him close better just pay attention to him and keep him close."

Brown alluded to filing a grievance over the Patriots withholding his $9 million signing bonus. That's owed to him Monday, and if Sunday's tweets are any indication, Brown likely won't take Moss' advice and keep quiet.

