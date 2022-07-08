Randy Moss stays with ESPN, but he’ll work only on Sundays

Sometimes, less is Moss.

Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss will be continuing his broadcasting career at ESPN. However, you won’t see him on the screen as often.

Via Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Moss will still appear on Sunday NFL Countdown. However, he will no longer contribute to the Monday night pregame broadcast. Moss, per the report, made the decision to curtail his contributions during the negotiations that culminated in his new contract.

The Sunday/Monday thing complicates the weekly travel itinerary. Fly to Bristol, fly (in most weeks) to wherever the Monday night game will be played, fly home. Lather, rinse, repeat. To do the job right, it’s also important to remain plugged in to everything happening in the NFL, and to have real opinions ready to go. All the time.

Marchand adds that Amazon showed interest in hiring Moss for its Thursday night broadcast. Ultimately, Moss decided to stay put.

