Randy Moss says Philadelphia Eagles have the best WR duo in the NFL

The Eagles have two of the top wide receivers in the NFL, but one Hall of Fame pass-catcher believes they have the best duo in football.

During a recent trip to Philadelphia to announce the opening of his new restaruant, John Clark asked Randy Moss to analyze the dynmaic pass catchers.

Moss didn’t pull punches when naming A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as the best wide receiver duo in the NFL.

“I would put them at the top.. 100%. If there’s any other I could compare, it would probably be the Bengals.. But I don’t really think there’s a combination better than them.”

Brown had one of the greatest single seasons in Eagles’ franchise history, logging 88 catches for 1,496 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns in 17 games in 2022.

Smith should be very confident entering his third season in the NFL.

As a rookie, he set a franchise record for receiving yards. In Year 2, he finished with 95 regular-season receptions to set another record for most catches by a receiver in franchise history, along with 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire