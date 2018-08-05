Randy Moss reflects on short Raiders career in Hall of Fame speech

Randy Moss didn't play in Oakland for long, but said he wouldn't trade his time with the Raiders for anything.

Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss' tenure with the Oakland Raiders was largely forgettable.

After accruing 1,632 receiving yards in the season prior to joining the silver and black, the wide receiver accumulated 1,772 in two seasons in Oakland. The Raiders paid a heavy price to bring in Moss, but a series of injuries slowed him down, and he never lived up to his potential.

In his induction speech at Saturday's Hall of Fame enshrinement in Canton, Ohio, Moss still saw positives in his time with the Raiders.

"To the Raider Nation, and to the late, Mr. Al Davis: I want to thank you for letting me experience what the Silver and Black was all about," Moss said. "I'm so sorry things didn't go according to plan, but for my 14 years, I do not regret one day, one practice, one meeting. I'd do it all over again, I love it that much. To the Raider Nation [and the] Davis family, thank you for letting me have that experience."

Oakland ultimately traded Moss to the New England Patriots for a fourth-round pick just over two years after acquiring him. In the first season after the trade, Moss set a single-season record with 23 receiving touchdowns.

He retired after the 2012 season. Moss finished his 14-year NFL career with 982 catches, 15,292 receiving yards, and 156 receiving touchdowns.