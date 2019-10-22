Randy Moss takes a perfect dig at Joe Buck's infamous 'disgusting act' call

Randy Moss remembers when Joe Buck disapproved of his fake mooning of a Green Bay crowd. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Just because Randy Moss’ career as a player is over doesn’t mean he can’t still have some fun.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver gave a shout-out to one of the sillier moments of his career during ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown,” calling back to Joe Buck’s infamous “disgusting act” comment against him in 2005.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

During the show’s “C’Mon Man!” segment, Joe Burrow’s pantsing on national television against Mississippi State was a natural inclusion. Moss’ analysis of the moment: “What a disgusting act!”

Randy Moss yelling “WHAT A DISGUSTING ACT” 💀 pic.twitter.com/HShXZj3WNt — Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) October 22, 2019

Moss’ co-hosts lost it in response.

For the NFL fans out there not familiar with the old days of Randy Moss humiliating cornerbacks, the joke was a reference to a particularly silly moment in which Moss scored a long touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in a 2005 NFC wild card game and celebrated by simulating a mooning of the Green Bay crowd.

The celebration was a reference to Packers fans’ tradition of mooning opposing teams’ buses, but Buck wasn’t amused.

“That is a disgusting act by Randy Moss and it’s unfortunate that we had that on our air live. That is disgusting by Randy Moss,” Buck said without an ounce of humor. The NFL wasn’t amused either, fining Moss $10,000 for the fake mooning.

Moss and Buck have since buried the hatchet, with an amicable discussion of the incident on the air when the two were co-workers at Fox. That’s doesn’t mean Moss still can’t have his fun though.

More from Yahoo Sports: