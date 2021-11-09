Randy Moss explains why Patriots would be fit for Odell Beckham Jr.

The New England Patriots could be a potential fit for receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is on waivers and, if not claimed, would enter free agency on Tuesday afternoon. New England could claim him — or see if he hits the open market. Either way, the Patriots seem open to adding him.

Beckham was released by the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 5, following a video where his father highlighted all the times where Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield did not throw to his son.

Speaking on Monday Night Countdown, former Patriots receiver Randy Moss compared his situation to Beckham’s situation. Moss struggled to fit in Oakland before the Patriots acquired him in 2007. He would go on to have one of the most successful seasons of all-time, catching 98 passes for 1,493 yards and an NFL-record 23 touchdowns. With that in mind, Moss believed Beckham could thrive in New England.

With waivers set to clear at 4 p.m., Beckham should find a new landing spot soon.

