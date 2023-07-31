Randy Moss explains why he would take DeVonta Smith over A.J. Brown

Randy Moss is one of the top five wide receivers in NFL history, so he knows the position and the intangibles required to be an elite pass catcher.

During a recent sitdown with John Clark to promote his new restaurant, the Hall of Famer says Philadelphia has the top wide receiver duo in the NFL.

Then, while sitting down with Glen Macnow & Mike Sielski, Moss was asked to choose between A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith, and he provided an intriguing explanation for going with the Heisman Trophy winner.

“Ah! Woof,” Moss said via 94 WIP. “I think the reason why it’s hard to answer that question is for a GM the main thing you look at is youth, are they dependable, and can they be counted on. All those three both of those guys have. It’s actually hard for me to be able to pick one, but if I just had to be able to pick one just with his accolades that he’s accomplished—I’m a Biletnikoff Award winner [best WR in college football], I’ve seen the things that he was able to do in college, so I’d have to go with DeVonta.”

You can listen below to Moss explaining to John Clark what he admires most about DeVonta Smith and how he approaches the game.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Randy Moss says Philadelphia Eagles have the best WR duo in the NFL

Eagles announce 2 home dates vs. AFC East teams for Kelly Green alternate uniforms

Predicting which games Eagles will wear the alternate Kelly Green uniforms

Five players that stood out on Day 3 of Eagles' training camp

Eagles 2023 training camp: Highlights and notes from Day 3

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire