Randy Moss doubts Antonio Brown's NFL future: 'Who would want to play with him?'

Was Antonio Brown's meltdown in the middle of Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game his final moment in the NFL?

The All-Pro wide receiver took off his uniform and ran off the field in a bizarre scene at MetLife Stadium. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brown is "no longer a Buc," though the 33-year-old has not yet been officially released from the team.

At this point, it isn't a question of whether or not Brown will get another shot with Tampa Bay. There may not be a team in the league that's willing to take a chance on a player who's gotten chance after chance to redeem himself, only to let his team down.

During ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown," host Suzy Kolber asked Hall-of-Fame wideout Randy Moss whether he believes Brown will get another shot with an NFL team.

"No I don't, Suzy," Moss said. "I've said this time and time again about the code, the brotherhood, and let me say it again. We don't care as players what you do during the week. We care about the three hours that we come together as one. I know that there are a lot of people that are going to be talking about the mental health issues. If it's a mental health issue for Antonio Brown, so be it, let it be serious. But the way that we're taking mental health issues in our country is very serious, so I don't want it to be a cop-out where you're taking mental health over here versus stupidity. You look at some of the things that Antonio Brown did yesterday, that was stupid.

"One thing that really stood out to me that I was just shaking my head 'oh no,' I know what kind of teammate, I know what type of person Mike Evans is. I know what he stands for. And for Mike Evans to go over there and try to calm Antonio Brown because 'you need to fight with me, we're here to play football' but Antonio Brown took it upon himself, 'you know what, the heck with all you guys.' So to answer your question, Suzy, will he be on another team? The question is, who would want to play with Antonio Brown?"

"Let me answer that for you, he's not going to play in the NFL ever again," ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter added. "That was the ultimate walk-off."

Tom Brady shared a different perspective on the Brown situation after the Bucs' 28-24 win over the Jets. Moss' former New England Patriots teammate said "everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening."

Brady and the Buccaneers will finish their regular season -- presumably without Brown -- against the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.