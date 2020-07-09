Randy Moss claims he'd catch this many TDs in his prime with Patrick Mahomes

Randy Moss and Tom Brady were a record-setting connection for the New England Patriots during the 2007 season. But would Moss in his prime catch more touchdown passes from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes than the 23 he hauled in from Brady in that nearly perfect campaign?

Moss thinks so.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver recently was asked how many receiving touchdowns he'd score in one season if Mahomes was his quarterback. You might be surprised by his answer.

"In my prime with Patrick Mahomes, being able to buy time? I'm saying 30," Moss said on ESPN morning show "Get Up!" earlier this week. "I'm saying 30 touchdowns to set the mark and really set it at a high level, and I'm not joking by saying that."

Moss in his prime with a quarterback as talented as Mahomes would've been amazing to watch, but let's not forget about what him and Brady accomplished in 2007.

Brady set a single-season record with 50 touchdown passes, while Moss broke San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice's receiving TD record with 23 scores. Brady and Moss each needed two TDs apiece entering the regular season finale versus the New York Giants, and a late deep pass down the right sideline for Moss ultimately sealed the records for both players.

Mahomes is one of three players, along with Brady and Peyton Manning, to throw 50 or more touchdown passes in one season. Manning holds the record with 55 set in 2013. The Chiefs quarterback tossed 50 scores in 2018 and was named league MVP. He does a pretty good job spreading his touchdowns around to several different players. Tyreek Hill was Kansas City's leader in receiving touchdowns with 12 in 2018. Tight end Travis Kelce (10 TDs) was the only other player with more than seven.

Chiefs fans should see plenty more touchdowns from Mahomes after the reigning Super Bowl MVP reportedly agreed to a 10-year contract extension that is the richest in pro sports history.

